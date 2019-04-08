|
|
LEVITT
ALAN I.
of Havertown, PA on April 6, 2019. He was the son of Jules and Lilian Levitt, husband of Elsa Levitt nee Pasline, Father of Tami and David Gilmour and Carol Levitt; grandfather of Alli, Mike, Steph and Rob. Predeceased by his brother Leonard and his sister Betty. Also survived by a loving extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to West Laurel Hill Cemetery's Conservatory, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004, Tuesday, April 9th at 12:30 PM. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Temple Owl Club, 1816 North 15th Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19121, TempleOwlClub.com or the .
www.WestLaurelHill.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019