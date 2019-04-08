Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN LEVITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN I. LEVITT

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALAN I. LEVITT Notice
LEVITT
ALAN I.
of Havertown, PA on April 6, 2019. He was the son of Jules and Lilian Levitt, husband of Elsa Levitt nee Pasline, Father of Tami and David Gilmour and Carol Levitt; grandfather of Alli, Mike, Steph and Rob. Predeceased by his brother Leonard and his sister Betty. Also survived by a loving extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to West Laurel Hill Cemetery's Conservatory, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004, Tuesday, April 9th at 12:30 PM. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Temple Owl Club, 1816 North 15th Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19121, TempleOwlClub.com or the .

Arrangements by WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave. Bala Cynwyd, Pa 19004.
www.WestLaurelHill.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now