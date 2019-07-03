|
|
BLACK
ALAN R.,
Age 78, on July 1, 2019, of Blue Bell. Beloved husband of 51 years to Wendy Krauth Black. Father of Michael Warren (Christine), Greg Black (Dawn) and Allison Black (Shawn). Also survived by his grandchildren, who he loved more than any-thing, Brandon Warren (Mary), McKenna Warren (Adam), Ryan and Sean Black, Gavin and Shane Byruch and Cole Downey. Also survived by his sister, Beverly Van Horn, of Warminster; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Diana Krauth of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. Alan was the son of the late George and Alice Black.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Service in his memory at Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002 on Wednesday, July 3rd, 3 P.M. Shiva will be at Alan and Wendy's home, on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to Congregation Beth Or Religious School, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen PA 19002.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019