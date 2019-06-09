|
|
BRANT
ALAN R.
76, died on June 1, 2019 after a seven-year struggle with the neurological disease MSA. He is missed by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Gillen Brant, his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Walter Knorr of Wynne-wood, and two brothers living on the West Coast, Steve and John. Alan was raised in Merion, PA. He and Pat lived in St. Davids, West Chester, Wallingford and Avalon, NJ before moving to Belleair Beach, FL in 2000 then to St. Petersburg, FL in 2012. A graduate of Lower Merion High School and Temple University, Al was with Scott Paper Co. for 27 years, first in the Chester Mill then at headquarters in Tinicum Township. Pat continues to reside in St. Petersburg, [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to the non-profit of your choice.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019