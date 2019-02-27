Home

George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
ALBA (Marcolina) DeMAYO

Passed away February 24, 2019 at the age of 87. She is the beloved wife of the late Alfred E. DeMayo and loving mother of Carole DeMayo, Kenneth (Melissa) and Janice DeMayo (Roger Wittlin). Grandmother of Nicole, Matthew, Allison, Erica and Jeremy. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 9:00 A.M. at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd. Abington where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the ; , please specify women's research, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by

FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, Abington.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
