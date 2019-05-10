|
|
STRIPO
ALBENA H. (nee Luckus)
Formerly of East Oak Lane, on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Stripo. Devoted of Mary E. Glinski (Robert), Michael J. Stripo, Elaine P. Reifsnyder (Scott) and the late Joseph W. Stripo. Loving grandmother of Christopher Glinski, Rebecca Glinski Glendening (Casey), David Glinski, Daniel Reifsnyder and Jillian Reifsnyder. Godmother and aunt of Karen Parenti. Also survived by other nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulme-ville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Ephrem Sanctuary Fund, at the above address, St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila., PA 19125 or the Holy Souls Ministry, 2826 Normandy Dr., Phila., PA 19154. FLUEHR FH,
Bensalem, 215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019