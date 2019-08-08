|
|
HOPP
ALBERT C. JR.
On August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Groman). Devoted father of James (Carol), Mary Burns (Robert), Denise Hudson (Mark), the late Lorraine and the late Robert (late Regina). Loving Pop-Pop to his 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday, beginning at 9 A.M., in St. Anne Church (Lower), 2328 E. Lehigh Ave. Philadelphia PA 19125. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Oakland Cemetery.
HUBERT M. McBRIDE FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019