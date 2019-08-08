Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
2357 E Cumberland St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 426-8989
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT HOPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT C. HOPP Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT C. HOPP Jr. Notice
HOPP
ALBERT C. JR.
On August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Groman). Devoted father of James (Carol), Mary Burns (Robert), Denise Hudson (Mark), the late Lorraine and the late Robert (late Regina). Loving Pop-Pop to his 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday, beginning at 9 A.M., in St. Anne Church (Lower), 2328 E. Lehigh Ave. Philadelphia PA 19125. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Oakland Cemetery.

HUBERT M. McBRIDE FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now