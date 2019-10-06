Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daley Life Celebration Studio Llc
1518 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
(856) 467-0626
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT, CATONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT, CATONA Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT, CATONA Sr. Notice
CATONA
ALBERT, SR.


86, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 of Brigantine, NJ, formerly of Springfield, PA. Born in Philadelphia, Pa, son of Antonio and Mary Catona; a devoted husband, father, and grand-father. Al is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lona; their 4 children, Donna (Ralph), Al Jr. (Adrianne), Cheryl (George) and Marc (Ania); 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Theresa, Ashlee, and Leonardo; brother; John Catona and many nieces and nephews.
He served 12 years as a Police Sergeant for the DRPA and later as a life insurance manager and sales agent.
A celebration of his life will be held on October 12, 2019 at DALEY LIFE CELEBRATION STUDIO, 1518 Kings Highway, Swedesboro NJ 08085. Visitation hours between 9:30 and 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428.

www.lifecelebrationstudio.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT,'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daley Life Celebration Studio Llc
Download Now