CATONA
ALBERT, SR.
86, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 of Brigantine, NJ, formerly of Springfield, PA. Born in Philadelphia, Pa, son of Antonio and Mary Catona; a devoted husband, father, and grand-father. Al is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lona; their 4 children, Donna (Ralph), Al Jr. (Adrianne), Cheryl (George) and Marc (Ania); 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Theresa, Ashlee, and Leonardo; brother; John Catona and many nieces and nephews.
He served 12 years as a Police Sergeant for the DRPA and later as a life insurance manager and sales agent.
A celebration of his life will be held on October 12, 2019 at DALEY LIFE CELEBRATION STUDIO, 1518 Kings Highway, Swedesboro NJ 08085. Visitation hours between 9:30 and 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019