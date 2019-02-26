Home

Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts.
ALBERT D. LANCELLOTTI Sr.

ALBERT D. LANCELLOTTI Sr. Notice
LANCELLOTTI
ALBERT D., SR.


Passed on February 24, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Geraldine (nee Anastasio). Beloved father of Lisa (Tony) Enos, Albert (Gia) Lancellotti Jr., Michael (Kathleen) Lancellotti, Salvatore (Tara) Lancellotti, Ann Marie (Ronny) DiAngelo and Joseph (Janine) Lancellotti. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Viewing Wednes-day Evening 7-9 P.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Thursday 8:30-10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
