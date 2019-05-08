PETERS

ALBERT E.

95, a resident of White Horse Village, Newtown Square, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Noll) Peters. Born in Philadelphia on October 28, 1923, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Muschlitz) Peters. During WWII, Albert was a squadron bombardier navigator of a B24 and obtained the rank of Captain in the US Air Force. He was a self employed watchmaker, and owner/operator of Broomall Jewelers. He was a lifetime legionnaire, a Lions Club member of at least 50 years in the Broomall area. He enjoyed photography and loved travel-ing the country by car, visiting all the national parks, where he enjoyed biking, hiking, rating and enjoying local cuisine.

He is survived by a son Todd Peters of wife Jan; daughter: Claire and husband Randy Goshorn; grandchildren: Jeniece and husband Brian Cooper, Andrea Goshorn; great-grand-child: Melody Cooper.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 A.M., on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Union Cemetery, PA 873, Slatington. No calling hours. Arr. by HARDING FUNERAL HOME, Slatington.

