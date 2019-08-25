|
|
FORTINO
ALBERT
August 23, 2019. Age 92. Devoted husband of the late Carmella "Frances". Beloved father of Patricia Fortino, Gloria (David) Dreyer, Albert (Michele), Richard (Paula DiChristofano), Christine (Jay Hohola) Korbal, and the late Joseph. Survived by 1 brother Peter Fortino, one sister-in-law Janice Fortino, 5 grandchildren Jessica, Christina, Anastasia, Isabella and Christian; 2 step-grandchildren, Christopher and Dawn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thurs., 9 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019