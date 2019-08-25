Home

ALBERT FORTINO

ALBERT FORTINO Notice
FORTINO
ALBERT


August 23, 2019. Age 92. Devoted husband of the late Carmella "Frances". Beloved father of Patricia Fortino, Gloria (David) Dreyer, Albert (Michele), Richard (Paula DiChristofano), Christine (Jay Hohola) Korbal, and the late Joseph. Survived by 1 brother Peter Fortino, one sister-in-law Janice Fortino, 5 grandchildren Jessica, Christina, Anastasia, Isabella and Christian; 2 step-grandchildren, Christopher and Dawn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thurs., 9 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ.

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
