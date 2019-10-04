|
|
BARGER
ALBERT H.
On September 29, 2019. Loving husband of Joan G. (nee McElroy). Devoted Father of Jeffrey A. (Ellie), Keith A., LeeAnne Pennegar (the late Robert). Pop Pop of Jeffrey (Mounia), Caitlin and Kelly. Also survived by his brother-in- law James "Sonny" McElroy (Diane). Albert worked at W.T. Cowan for 25 years, a Teamster for 25 years and was in the US Navy from 1945-1953. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Tuesday October 8th 10:00 A.M. at the Calvary Chapel, 13500 Philmont Ave., Phila., PA 19116. Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019