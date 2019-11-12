|
IANNESSA
ALBERT
of North Wales, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born September, 25, 1944 in southwest Philadelphia to the late Carmella (Carcillo) and Albert Iannessa. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna (Iannessa) Wolf. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Bauer) Iannessa; sisters, Natalie (Iannessa) LePere and Mary Iannessa; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M., Friday, November 15th at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30-11 A.M. at the church. Interment at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements by HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, LANSDALE.
