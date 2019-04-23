Home

On April 19, 2019. Age 89. Beloved Husband of the late Jean (nee Shackleton). Loving father of the late Kathryn (Edward) Pelc, Alfonso, Joanmarie (Philip) Taormina, Angela (Joseph) Dougherty and Albert Jr. (Kelli). He is survived by his 11 loving grand-children and 5 cherished great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his 7 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday eve. 6 to 8 P.M. and Funeral Friday 9 to 10 A.M. at JOHN F. FLUEHR AND SONS INC., 3301-15 Cottman Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Anselm Church. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. Donations in Al's name may be made to The , 4899 Belfort Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. www.woundedwarriorproject.org


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
