Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
Funeral service
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
ALBERT J. Major U.S. Army 1930-2019 (Retired) PAISTE

PAISTE
ALBERT J., Major, U.S. Army (Retired) 1930-2019


On April 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son, Robert Craig; son, Jeffrey Paiste; daughter, Barbara Bischoff and 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Mon., May 27, 2019, from 10 A.M. and Funeral Service 11 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State St, Doylestown, PA 18901.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
