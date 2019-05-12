|
PAISTE
ALBERT J., Major, U.S. Army (Retired) 1930-2019
On April 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son, Robert Craig; son, Jeffrey Paiste; daughter, Barbara Bischoff and 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Mon., May 27, 2019, from 10 A.M. and Funeral Service 11 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State St, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019