KAPEGHIAN
On May 5, 2019, age 87, of Mt. Laurel NJ. Husband of the late
Naomi (nee Cholakian). Father of Janice (Robert) King, Barbara (Thomas) Harmon, Mark (Lisa) Kapeghian and Shant Kapeghian. Grandfather Alyssa (Philip) Worrell, Scott and Jaclyn King, Kelly and Julie Kapeghian. Great-grand-father of "TJ" and Matthew.
Funeral Service Thurs., 10:30 A.M., at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 101 Ashmead Rd, Cheltenham PA 19012. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Thurs., at the Church. Int. Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Church. Condolences may be left at

lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
