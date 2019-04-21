|
|
LaROCCA
ALBERT, DDS
Age 91, of Glenside passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2019. Loving husband of Rita (nee Maleno). Devoted father of Maria Dallara (Dana), Lisa Reynolds (Bob), Rita Mahoney (Kevin), Regina and Patricia LaRocca. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Antonio and Severina (nee Catapano) LaRocca and brother of the late Nicholas LaRocca. Al graduated Temple Dental School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain during the Korean War for 2 years before opening his dental office in Glenside. There he practiced for 62 years.
Funeral Mass Tues., 11 A.M., St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038 Monday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Tuesday at the Church after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019