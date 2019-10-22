|
|
PINTER
ALBERT, JR.
Died peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Artman Lutheran Home, surrounded by the love and prayers of his church family and friends. Albert was born to Albert Pinter, Sr. and Ida R. Pinter (nee McCullen) on October 2, 1932 in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Upper Darby High School and Southern Technical Institute and received a B.A. from Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener Univer-sity) and an M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. Albert served in the U.S. Army from 1954 - 1957 and worked for the Department of Labor until his retirement in 1992.
Al married the love of his life, Norma Bartel, in 1974 in Hillsboro, KS. Al and Norma lived for many happy years in Oreland, PA until her death in 2001. Al cared for Norma during her end of life illness and then moved into Gwynedd Estates where he lived a very full and active life. Al enjoyed gathering with his friends for lunch, going to the Philadelphia Orchestra, traveling, reading and learning. He spent every Sunday morning worshipping and in fellowship with his church family at First Presby-terian Church in Springfield (Flourtown.)
Al gave thanks for all the blessings in his life by serving others, particularly the less fortunate and marginalized. He tutored children at risk weekly for eighteen years, spent two years with Norma in Belle Glade, FL as a missionary to Haitian refugees, and cared passionately about providing prison ministry to the inmates at Graterford State Correctional Institution. Al was very active at his beloved church, serving many years as an ordained Deacon and faithful member of the Mission Committee. Well into his 80's, Al continued to deliver food to Whosoever Gospel Mission and German-town Avenue Crisis Ministry, volunteer at Norristown State Hospital and Graterford Prison, and serve as a Hospice Volunteer for the Acts Retirement-Life Communities and at Artman.
Al lived a quiet life of service to others grounded in his love of God and the teachings of Jesus Christ. "Just as you did it to the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me." (Matthew 40b.) Al is survived by all of us, his God-given family. Thank you to everyone who loved him and is blessed by him.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Springfield (1710 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown) at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 9th. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or religious organization.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019