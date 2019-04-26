Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT VINCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT R. VINCI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALBERT R. VINCI Notice
VINCI
ALBERT R.


of Havertown, Pa. passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was the beloved brother of the late Vincent Vinci. The two brothers owned and operated "Vinci Brothers Jewelers" for over 43 years. Albert was born on October 20, 1929 to Rosario and Teresa (nee Giaquinta) Vinci of West Philadelphia. Albert graduated from St. Thomas More High School in 1947 and continued his education at a Jewelry Trade School in Philadelphia. Albert was a dedicated member of St. Denis Parish and is survived by his many cousins and friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 am, both in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083. Interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Albert's name to the P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, Ill. 60693 would be appreciated.
(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now