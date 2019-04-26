VINCI

ALBERT R.

of Havertown, Pa. passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was the beloved brother of the late Vincent Vinci. The two brothers owned and operated "Vinci Brothers Jewelers" for over 43 years. Albert was born on October 20, 1929 to Rosario and Teresa (nee Giaquinta) Vinci of West Philadelphia. Albert graduated from St. Thomas More High School in 1947 and continued his education at a Jewelry Trade School in Philadelphia. Albert was a dedicated member of St. Denis Parish and is survived by his many cousins and friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 am, both in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083. Interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Albert's name to the P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, Ill. 60693 would be appreciated.

