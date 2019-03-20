Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
ALBERTA MILLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERTA MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERTA R. (Ferguson) MILLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALBERTA R. (Ferguson) MILLER Notice
MILLER
ALBERTA R. (nee Ferguson)
March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Thomas (Linda), John (Josette), Stephen, Michael, and the late Billy. Dear grandmom of Tracey, Brian, Amanda, John, and Allison. Sister of Thomas and the late Mary; she is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Alberta was a former member of the Legion of Mary at St. Anselm's. Rela-tives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday 10 A.M. at St. Anselm's Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd. Phila., PA 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now