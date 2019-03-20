|
|
MILLER
ALBERTA R. (nee Ferguson)
March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Thomas (Linda), John (Josette), Stephen, Michael, and the late Billy. Dear grandmom of Tracey, Brian, Amanda, John, and Allison. Sister of Thomas and the late Mary; she is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Alberta was a former member of the Legion of Mary at St. Anselm's. Rela-tives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday 10 A.M. at St. Anselm's Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd. Phila., PA 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019