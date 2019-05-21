Home

of Northeast Philadelphia, passed away on May 18th, 2019, at the age of 86. Wife of the late Louis Spinelli. Loving mother of Annamarie Ruck (Thomas) and Linda Hey (William). Devoted grandmother of Daniel Schall (Kristen) and Kelly Hey. Family and friends are invited to Alberta's Viewing and Funeral on Friday May 24th 9:00 A.M. in St. Dominic RC Church, 8504 Frankford Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Burial to follow in S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
