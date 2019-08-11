|
|
LEAVENWORTH
ALDEN
passed on April 13th a few weeks from his 87th birthday. Born in 1932, he grew up in Connecticut and was a proud graduate of Yale University (class of '54). In 1967 he married the love of his life Jeannine Rohrbach, a "young Swiss lady" he had met at work. They were married for 52 years, and over that time as their family and responsibilities grew, they never lost the essence of marriage: a steadfast commitment to each other and the sparkle of adoration.
Alden and Jeannine raised three sons Benjamin, Matthew and Justin. Alden also had the opportunity to share his thoughts, guidance, and wonderful sense of humor with his five grand-children. His legacy will be the deep-rooted environment of Love for his family that will nurture and nourish the family for generations to come.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019