GEISLER
ALEX
95, of Parkland, FL, formerly of Jupiter, FL and Philadelphia, on August 2, 2019. Son of the late Isaac and Sylvia; beloved husband of Zelda; father of David (Rowena), Alan (Susan), and Karen Rauscher (Bruce); grandfather of Joshua, Naomi (of blessed memory), Jason, Daniel, Jennifer, Scott, Rachel, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Alex orginally planned to pursue graduate studies for trumpet at Julliard until WWII began and he enlisted in the Air Force. As a Lieutenant and Bombardier assigned to the 11th Air Force, 404th Bomb Squadron stationed in the Aleutian Islands, he completed 32 missions and was awarded the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross. Following the War his interests turned to television broad-casting. He was involved in the research and development of the first portable video camera. Alex eventually went on to co-create Unitel Video, a successful videotape production facility with studios in NYC, post pro-duction facilities in Pittsburgh and Hollywood, and one of the largest mobile video operations in the country. Productions included MTV, Family Ties, Sesame Street, and Live From Lincoln Center for which they received 5 Emmy Awards. His retirement was filled with the joys of family, friends, and golf.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019