T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road
ALEX J. ZUKOWSKI Notice
ZUKOWSKI
ALEX J.
Oct. 10, 2019. Age 92. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Marcinov). Loving father of James, Donna (Joseph) Hendrickson and the late Robert. Cherished grandfather of Dawn, Denise and James. Devoted great grandfather of Haley, Michael, Alex, Nathan and the late Tyler James. He was a longtime Republican committeeman and former head usher at OLC Church. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 9-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. To share a memory of Alex, please visit www.tjfluehr.com


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
