Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER CICCOTELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER A. CICCOTELLI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALEXANDER A. CICCOTELLI Notice
CICCOTELLI
ALEXANDER A.


of Wynnewood, PA died unexpectedly on June 13th, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Sonja and devoted father of Alex E. and Lisa A. Ciccotelli; brother of David Ciccotelli(Carol) and the late Patricia Sedgwick; also survived by his brother in law, Tony Sedgwick. The family will receive guests after 9 AM Tues. morning in Presentation B.V.M. Church, 204 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood, PA 19096, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to either Presentation B.V.M. Church or The Audubon Society.

CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH

Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now