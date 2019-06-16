|
CICCOTELLI
ALEXANDER A.
of Wynnewood, PA died unexpectedly on June 13th, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Sonja and devoted father of Alex E. and Lisa A. Ciccotelli; brother of David Ciccotelli(Carol) and the late Patricia Sedgwick; also survived by his brother in law, Tony Sedgwick. The family will receive guests after 9 AM Tues. morning in Presentation B.V.M. Church, 204 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood, PA 19096, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to either Presentation B.V.M. Church or The Audubon Society.
