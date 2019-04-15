Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER SARKIOGLU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER C. SARKIOGLU

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALEXANDER C. SARKIOGLU Notice
SARKIOGLU
ALEXANDER C.
Age 26, Suddenly on April 12, 2019. Loving father of Kaylee Rose. Beloved son of Chris and the late Theresa (nee McMullen). Devoted fiancé of Alex Klotz; also survived by his sister Alayna (Dennis) and the late Christopher also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. eve. 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again on Wed. morning 8 to 9:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
Download Now