SARKIOGLU
ALEXANDER C.
Age 26, Suddenly on April 12, 2019. Loving father of Kaylee Rose. Beloved son of Chris and the late Theresa (nee McMullen). Devoted fiancé of Alex Klotz; also survived by his sister Alayna (Dennis) and the late Christopher also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. eve. 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again on Wed. morning 8 to 9:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019