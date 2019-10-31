|
BARNA
ALEXANDER J., SR.
On October 28, 2019, of Media, PA. Husband of Rita M. (nee Robinson) Barna; father of Alexander J., Jr. and Stephen M. Barna; brother of Sandra Versak, Nancy Moffatt, and Bernice Moffitt, grandfather of 5.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after 9:30 A.M., at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or www.alz.org
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019