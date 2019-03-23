|
MATYI
ALEXANDER J. "AL" , III
85, of Willow Street, PA passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY son of the late Alexander J. Matyi Jr. and the late Emma (Woglom) Matyi. Surviving is his wife, Rose Mary (Walls) Matyi; two sons, Vince Matyi of Levittown, PA, Joseph Matyi husband of Meg of Easton, PA; 7 grand-children, five great-grand-children; sister, Joyce Levitt of Snellville, GA; son-in-law, Vernon Bottoms of Lancaster and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Mass will be held at 11 A.M. (Viewing 10-11 A.M.) on Satur-day, March 23, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lancaster. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Matyi can be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, 230 W. Monroe, Suite 710, Chicago, IL 60606 or , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 23, 2019