Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Philip the Apostle Catholic
2111 Millersville Pike
Lancaster, PA 17603
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER MATYI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER J. "AL" MATYI III

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALEXANDER J. "AL" MATYI III Notice
MATYI
ALEXANDER J. "AL" , III


85, of Willow Street, PA passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY son of the late Alexander J. Matyi Jr. and the late Emma (Woglom) Matyi. Surviving is his wife, Rose Mary (Walls) Matyi; two sons, Vince Matyi of Levittown, PA, Joseph Matyi husband of Meg of Easton, PA; 7 grand-children, five great-grand-children; sister, Joyce Levitt of Snellville, GA; son-in-law, Vernon Bottoms of Lancaster and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Mass will be held at 11 A.M. (Viewing 10-11 A.M.) on Satur-day, March 23, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lancaster. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Matyi can be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, 230 W. Monroe, Suite 710, Chicago, IL 60606 or , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit

SnyderFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.