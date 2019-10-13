|
McDEVITT
ALEXANDER J.
82, Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully from this life Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1937 in Phila., PA. After attending South Philadelphia High School, he served in the U.S. Navy. Al joined the Merchant Marines and traveled the world. Then he worked 25 years for RCA, including on the missile and space mission tracking stations of the 1960s in the Caribbean Islands. In 1977 he went to work for United Technologies for 22 years in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He spent his retirement years as a volunteer treasurer for Homeowner Associations in Palm Beach County, St. Augustine, and Ormond Beach.
He leaves Theresa, his loving wife of 54 years and 3 children: Alex, Mayra and Jose A. McDevitt; 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Al also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the Philadelphia area. He will be greatly missed.
