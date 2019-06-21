|
MASSEY
ALEXANDER M.
Age 91, on June 14, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Husband of the late Betty (nee MacQueen) Massey; father of Margaret (Thomas) Renaldo and the late Alexander R. Massey; father-in-law of Judy Massey; grandfather of 4, great-grandfather of 3, and dear friend and companion of Margaret Bachman.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday, June 23, after 6 P.M. until 8 P.M., at THE KOVACS FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. Woodland Ave. (Rte. 420), Springfield PA 19064. Also invited to a Viewing at the Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA after 9 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service at 10 A.M. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to Springfield Lions Club Charit-able Foundation, P.O. 220, Springfield, PA 19064. Arr. by
KOVACS FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019