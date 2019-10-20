|
BOVE
DR. ALFRED ANTHONY "FRED"
OCTOBER 17, 2019 of Wynne-wood, PA. Beloved husband of Sandra Ann Bove (nee Seltzer). Devoted father of Jacqueline Marie Bove (Gregory Graeber), Andrew James Bove (Kate Youngah Suk) and the late Christopher Alfred Bove. Loving grandfather of Sebastian Jon Chambers, Sophia Alexandra Graeber and Clara Christina Bove. Dear brother of Michael Bove, Nancy Tapper, Carol Gray and the lSincate Richard and Ronald Bove. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tues. Oct. 22nd from 9 to 10:45 A.M. with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd, Gladwyne PA. Interment is private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American College of Cardiology Foundation or the Temple University Heart and Vascular Institute.
