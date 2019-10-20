Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
ALFRED BOVE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Conshohocken State Rd
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Conshohocken State Rd
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED BOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ALFRED ANTHONY "FRED" BOVE


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. ALFRED ANTHONY "FRED" BOVE Notice
BOVE
DR. ALFRED ANTHONY "FRED"


OCTOBER 17, 2019 of Wynne-wood, PA. Beloved husband of Sandra Ann Bove (nee Seltzer). Devoted father of Jacqueline Marie Bove (Gregory Graeber), Andrew James Bove (Kate Youngah Suk) and the late Christopher Alfred Bove. Loving grandfather of Sebastian Jon Chambers, Sophia Alexandra Graeber and Clara Christina Bove. Dear brother of Michael Bove, Nancy Tapper, Carol Gray and the lSincate Richard and Ronald Bove. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tues. Oct. 22nd from 9 to 10:45 A.M. with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd, Gladwyne PA. Interment is private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American College of Cardiology Foundation or the Temple University Heart and Vascular Institute.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now