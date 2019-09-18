|
|
GILBERT
ALFRED I. "UNCLE AL"
On Sept. 11, 2019. Dear father of Ellen, Howard and Jane Gilbert; grandfather of Brian Witt, Ariana Schultz, Julie and Max Gilbert, and Wyatt Palumbo; great-grandfather of Aidan and Lillyana Witt and Berlin Schultz. Funeral Friday, at 11:15 A.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton PA 18966. Burial will follow at Roosevelt Cemetery, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Crohns & Colitis Foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019