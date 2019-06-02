Home

DR. ALFRED J. CARLSON Jr.

DR. ALFRED J. CARLSON Jr. Notice
CARLSON
DR. ALFRED J. JR. MD


of Springfield, PA., died May 30, 2019. Husband of Peg (Keller) Carlson, father of Peggy (Ed) Tomasetti, Alfred J. (Kristin) Carlson III, Esq, and Phil (Jennifer) Carlson. Brother of James (Maryann) Carlson. Grandfather of Brady, Riley, Ashley, Aimee-Shea Carlson and Elizabeth and Maria Tomassetti. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation Tuesday June 4,2019 from 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Saint Francis Of Assisi Church Saxer Ave & Rolling Rd., Springfield followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Saint Francis Of Assisi Church, or Mothers Home 51 N. Mac Dade Blvd, Darby, PA 19023Saxer Ave & Rolling Rd., Springfield, PA. 19064.

Arrangments KEVIN M. LYONS FUNERAL SERVICE, Glenolden, PA
Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
