ELLIS, O.S.A.
FR. ALFRED J.
On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Toufee Ellis and Angele Hobieche. He is survived by his brothers, Fr. Kail Ellis, O.S.A. and Raff Ellis, his sister Alfreda Ellis, nieces, nephews and his Augustinian brothers. He was predeceased by his brother Delor and sister Theresa, (Sister Marie Angele, SSJ). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, April 9, from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M. in the Church of St. Thomas of Villanova on the campus of Villanova Univer-sity, Villanova, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 3:30 P.M. Burial Wednesday, April 10 at 10 A.M. in the Augustinian plot at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Ellis to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019