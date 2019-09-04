Home

ALFRED J. PERSIA

ALFRED J. PERSIA Notice
PERSIA
ALFRED J.


September 1 2019. Son of the late Dante and Mary (nee LaFemina) Persia. Al was 74 years of age. Survived by his dear friends, Jim and Brooke Schatzman, their daughters, Jessica (Travis) and Samantha. Al is also survived by his devoted companion, Ernest; as well as many care-givers and numerous friends. Al was a graduate of West Catholic High, after which he served with the PA National Guard. He attend-ed Advertising School but his real passion was for Sales. That lead to a long career in the paper industry, for which he received numerous accolades.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 A.M., Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, 18th and Parkway, Phila., PA 19103. Ent. Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory to St. Peter Church, 1019 North 5th St Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
