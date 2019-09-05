|
|
MONREAL
ALFRED
Age 93, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 and joined his beloved wife, Mary Adora, who passed away on February 28, 2006. Both were formerly of Southwest Philadelphia and recently resided in Colwyn Borough. They are survived by their four children and nine grand-children. Funeral Service and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., Pa. 19103 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to:
[email protected]
GRIFFITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019