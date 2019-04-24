|
|
DEL BUONO
ALFRED R.
April 22, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Pizio). Devoted father of Marion (John) Lore and Alfred P. (Yvonne), Del Buono. Grandpop of Justin Lore, Maria (Ryan) Covell, and Peter Del Buono. Great-grandfather of Leonardo Covell. Brother of Michael Del Buono. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 10 until 11:15 A.M., at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila. PA 19148, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Int. Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142,
www.stjude.org/donate
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019