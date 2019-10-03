Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
ALICE B. (Hare) BRADY

ALICE B. (Hare) BRADY Notice
BRADY
ALICE B. (nee Hare)


Of Drexel Hill PA, passed on September 30, 2019, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Frank Brady. Loving mother of Francis (Kellie) Brady, Mary Ann (Ed) Stephany, Teresa (Larry) Shuchart, Patty (Bob) Statzell, and Michael (Susan) Brady; dear sister of Patricia Hooker and the late June; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, October 5, 2019, 9 to 10:20 A.M., at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill PA 19026, followed by her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com
(Arr. 610-449-0300)

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
