BELTRAN
ALICE (nee Allen)
On July 26, 2019 of Narberth, PA. Beloved wife of Basil L. Beltran. Devoted mother of Basil J. Beltran (Donna Campiglia) and Hilda Beltran (Judson Wagner). Loving grandmother of Lilianna, Una, Noah, Avalon and Susanna. Also survived by her sister Dorothea O'Shea. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation beginning 9:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. on Friday August 2, at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Interment private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mainline Health HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, 240 North Radnor Chester Rd., Radnor, PA 19087.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019