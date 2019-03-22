Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE KRAUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE G. (Gormley) KRAUSE

Notice Condolences Flowers

ALICE G. (Gormley) KRAUSE Notice
KRAUSE
ALICE G. (nee Gormley)


Age 98, of Havertown, PA, formerly of West Philadelphia, on March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas V. Krause. Loving mother of Alicia K. Melchionni (Bill), Jane D. Krause and the late Thomas V. Krause, Jr. Dear grandmother of Bill Melchionni (Ellen), Keith Melchionni (Christina), and Drew Melchionni (Katie). Also survived by her 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Anna Grewe, Joseph Gormley, James Gormley and Kathleen Segar. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday 7:00-9:00 PM at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and Monday 9:30-10:30 AM at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Mercy Neighborhood Ministry of Philadelphia, Inc., 1939 W. Venango Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to The TODAY Program, c/o St. Timothy Parish, 3001 Levick Street, Phila., PA 19149 would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now