KRAUSE
ALICE G. (nee Gormley)
Age 98, of Havertown, PA, formerly of West Philadelphia, on March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas V. Krause. Loving mother of Alicia K. Melchionni (Bill), Jane D. Krause and the late Thomas V. Krause, Jr. Dear grandmother of Bill Melchionni (Ellen), Keith Melchionni (Christina), and Drew Melchionni (Katie). Also survived by her 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Anna Grewe, Joseph Gormley, James Gormley and Kathleen Segar. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday 7:00-9:00 PM at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and Monday 9:30-10:30 AM at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Mercy Neighborhood Ministry of Philadelphia, Inc., 1939 W. Venango Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to The TODAY Program, c/o St. Timothy Parish, 3001 Levick Street, Phila., PA 19149 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019