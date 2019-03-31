WENTZ FLAGG, MD

ALICE HELEN

Age 88; Former SmithKline Chief of Clinical Safety. Wife of the late Walter B. Flagg, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a one month hospitalization at Abington Hospital.

Alice was born in Philadelphia on September 4, 1930 to Eugenia Feuerer and to William Wentz. She grew up in North Philadelphia near Connie Mack stadium in the Swampoodle neighborhood. Following graduation from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, she studied Biology at the University of Pennsylvania on an academic scholarship. The summer after college, she worked in a lab at the Henry Phipps Institute where she met the love of her life, Walter B. Flagg. She matriculated at Temple University School of Medicine and graduated in 1959. She was one of seven women in her medical school class. After a one year rotating internship, Alice taught nursing students for 10 years. She took a 10 year hiatus to be a stay-at-home parent. She reentered the work force at SmithKline Corp. in the mid 1970s. She retired from SmithKline Beecham in 1998 as Chief of Worldwide Safety.

In her retirement, she was an avid traveler. Her trips included seven trips to Ireland with dear family friends, trips to England, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. She loved music and regularly attended jazz and classical concerts. She was a devoted member of St Raymond of Penafort Church.

Throughout her life, Alice was a fierce advocate for those in need of help. She loved people and was loved in return by all who had the chance to know her.

Alice was predeceased by Walter B. Flagg Sr., sons Walter Jr. and Michael, and by her sister and her brother-in- law Jean and Jason Robinson. She is survived by daughters Susan and Dr. Stephanie Flagg, son-in-law Norris Benns, Esq., niece Dara Turner, nephew Andy Turner III, great nephew Ricky Mays, grandchildren Catrina Cooley Flagg, Dawn Flagg Davis, Dijuana Flagg-Davis, Michael Flagg Jr., Ebon Flagg, Sr., Dr. Brienne Flagg, Brian Flagg, and a host of great-grand children, great-great grandchildren, and cousins.

A Viewing from 10 to 11 A.M. and Funeral Services at 11 A.M. will be held Tuesday, April 2nd at St. Raymond of Penafort Church at 1350 E. Vernon Road, Philadelphia, PA 19150.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to The University of Pennsylvania (Penn Fund) and Temple University School of Medicine.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019