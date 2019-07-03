|
KARIS
ALICE J. (nee Pliszczak)
Of New York, NY and formerly a long time resident of Jamison, PA died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward J. Karis. Daughter of the late Karl and Pauline Pliszczak. Devoted mother of Alice Sandman (John) and Dr. Paul Karis, M.D. (Kay). Ador-ing grandmother of Lisa M. Burke (Lawrence), Edward J. Sandman, Mary-Ryan Sandman, John Paul Sandman (Erin), and Amanda Lee Karis; and also survived by 4 great-grand-children, and her brother, Carl Plizak. Preceded in death by her brother, Bruno T. Plizak. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Her Int. will follow in Washington Crossing National Cem., Newtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church at the address above.
