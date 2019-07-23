|
|
SR. ALICE M.
GLEASON, IHM
FORMERLY SR. REGINA CORDIUM, IHM
On July 21, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister-in-law Violet "Vi", many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Francis X. and Rose Harkins Gleason, brothers Francis J. "Buddy" (Margaret) and Joseph E. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr., Malvern, PA 19355.
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019