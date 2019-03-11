|
O'NEILL
ALICE T.
MARCH 7, 2019, of Wayne, formerly of Ardmore, PA. Beloved daughter of the late James A. and Elizabeth O'Brien O'Neill. Survived by her sister Mary A. Strelis, sister-in-law Elfrida O'Neill, niece Rosemary O'Neill, and grand niece Lindsay O'Neill-Caffrey. Her other siblings included James, Francis, Margaret Jane, John and Joseph O'Neill. Alice was a longtime employee of 35 years at AT&T. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM on Fri. March 15th at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster and Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019