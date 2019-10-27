Home

Age 92, on Oct. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Daniel (Gloria), Alison Young (Larry), Andrea Beseris (Arthur Haigh), Stephen (Christie Pontari) and the late Mark Beseris; also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday 10 to 11 A.M. Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.

GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME
www.galzeranofh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
