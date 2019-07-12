|
GARDNER
ALLAN E.
July 11, 2019 of Voorhees, NJ. Husband of Marilyn Gardner. Father of Lori (Mark) Shapiro, David Gardner and Richard (Patricia) Gardner. Grandfather of Joshua, Ethan and Jacquelyn.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 9:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 10 A.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contribu-tions can be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019