OFENSEND

ALLAN JAMES

86, of West Chester, PA, passed away on February 23, 2019. Allan was born on July 8, 1932 to Carman Ofensend and Elizabeth Borchers in Crawford County, PA. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth (Townsend); three children: Susan Loeliger (predeceased Gregory), Randal (Karen), and Linda Cote (Mark); eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Kevin, Austin, Darrin Loeliger; Emily, Evan Ofensend; Matthew, Sarah Cote; and sister, Marilyn Storll. He earned a BS in Political Science from Penn State in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army in Germany 1954-1956. In 1957, he earned a master's degree in Public Admin. at the Univ. of Penn. Allan served as the Township Mgr. for Marple and Radnor Town-ships starting in 1968, and then began his own consulting business, assisting PA townships.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sat., March 16th at 11:00 A.M. with Visitation at 10:30 A.M., at the United Methodist Church, 129 S. High St., West Chester, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Natl. Fragile X Fdn. (www.fragilex.org/donate). The family thanks Willow Tree Hospice, the Veterans Admin., and Always Best Care, Exton.

