SWARTZ
DR. ALLEN IRWIN
October 12, 2019. Husband of Jacqueline (nee Yerusalim); father of Eric (Michal) Swartz, and Evan Sharaby-Swartz (Sari); brother of Barry (late Maida) Swartz, and Janet Swartz; grandfather of Niv Swartz, Itai Swartz, Hili Swartz, Eden Sol Sharaby-Swartz and Kai Noah Sharaby-Swartz. The world lost a very fine and giving person. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Wednesday through Friday at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Eileen Stein Jacoby Fund c/o Cheryl Herman, 846 Barnswallow Lane, Huntingdon Valley, PA. 19006.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 14, 2019