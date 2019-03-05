Home

Assistant Athletic Director at Temple University, passed away on March 4, 2019. Husband of Ruth Shrier. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 11 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple University Athletics or Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
