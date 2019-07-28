|
|
JACOBS
ALMA R.
Passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 94 in Blue Bell, PA. She was born in Philadelphia in 1924 to Harry and Ruth Rau and grew up there along with her two sisters, Ruth and Betty. Following attendance at Bryn Mawr College and University of Pennsylvania, Alma began her career with the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania. Over her 40 years with the company, she held positions of increasing responsibility in public affairs, supervisory training, market research and government affairs, including a year on loan to AT&T National Headquarters in New York to prepare and introduce a nation-wide business office training program. She began as a sales representative and retired as the Director of Public Affairs. Alma was a pioneer for women executives, ever empowering women to empower other women.
In addition to her distinguished career in the private sector, Mrs. Jacobs had long been involved in community activ-ities, civic projects and state government. She was involved for more than 50 years with the Republican Party in Montgomery County, in positions from local committee woman to being named Secretary of the Pennsyl-vania Department of Aging under Governor Thornburgh. She was chair of the Montgomery County Women's Leadership Council, served on the Pennsylvania Commission for Women under Governors Shapp and Thornburgh and on the Mayor's Commission under Mayors Green, Goode and Rendell. Nationally, she was appointed Regional Director in 1989 for Philadelphia in the Department of Health and Human Services by President George H. W. Bush. Mrs. Jacobs served as Chair of the Federal Executive Board representing 60,000 federal employees in the Greater Philadelphia Area.
Mrs. Jacobs also produced and co-hosted a succession of three public service radio programs concerned with women and the particular needs of elderly women. She received numerous honors including 1980 Woman of the Year by the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women, Good Citizenship Medal, Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania, National Council of Negro Women Award, and Legion of Honor awards in recognition of outstanding service to all people regardless of race or faith. She served on numerous boards including the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, Montgomery County Community College, Women for Greater Philadelphia and Penn Asian Senior Services.
Mrs. Jacobs was preceded in death by her husband and partner in active citizenship, J. Alexander Jacobs. She led a long, active and full life right until her final days.
Funeral will be held Tuesday, July 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 4 S. Ridge Avenue, Ambler. Friends may call at 10:30 A.M., Service at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Women for Greater Philadelphia, 510 Walnut Street, 16th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019